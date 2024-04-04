Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 93,184 shares.The stock last traded at $201.43 and had previously closed at $200.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock worth $9,838,711 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

