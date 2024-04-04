Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Up to $57.45

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.45, but opened at $59.24. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 35,247 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $669.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 76.30% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.