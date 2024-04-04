Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Down to $69.65

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.65, but opened at $67.58. Axonics shares last traded at $67.90, with a volume of 963,185 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $764,649.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,152.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,729 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 71.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,820,000 after buying an additional 1,904,955 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $68,499,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $35,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

