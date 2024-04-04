enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Gap Down to $16.54

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $15.74. enGene shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 7,712 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

enGene Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter worth $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter worth $10,441,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Stories

