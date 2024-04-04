Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.82. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 208,710 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.