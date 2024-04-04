RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Down to $118.52

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.52, but opened at $115.57. RPM International shares last traded at $113.11, with a volume of 169,009 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

RPM International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 1,735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in RPM International by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

