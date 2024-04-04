Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 31,879 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the average daily volume of 13,610 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 92,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 665.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,298,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 83,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.80. 5,891,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,398,736. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

