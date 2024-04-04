iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

