Insider Buying: StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases 19,200 Shares of Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.

Shares of CVE:SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.41.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

