Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 4,461 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $91,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $48,502,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.8 %

QSR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 630,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,241. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,688,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,792 shares of company stock valued at $31,016,900. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

