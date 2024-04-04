PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

PEP traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.18. 1,807,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,823. The stock has a market cap of $235.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

