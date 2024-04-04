Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $152.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Signet Jewelers traded as high as $109.15 and last traded at $109.05, with a volume of 323647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.43.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

