Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.62. 2,413,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.