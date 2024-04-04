Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ADPT
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,760.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 818,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,385,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 272,720 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $4,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 639,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,137. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.25.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.