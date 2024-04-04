Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,168.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 531,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,542.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,760.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 818,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,385,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 272,720 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $4,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 639,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,137. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

