WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes $213,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,351,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $158.36. The company had a trading volume of 538,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average is $133.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

