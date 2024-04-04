Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.63. 1,181,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.