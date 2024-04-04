Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,241,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 193,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,016,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,972,982. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.