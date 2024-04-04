Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $541.79. 154,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,718. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.18. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $352.34 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

