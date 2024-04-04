Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $2,958,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ETN traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.94. 156,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,229. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $324.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

