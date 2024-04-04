Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 169 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

ETN stock opened at $322.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $322.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.55 and a 200-day moving average of $246.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

View Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.