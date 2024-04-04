Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,396 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.54. 271,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.