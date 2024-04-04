Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Decreased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $126.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.83. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

