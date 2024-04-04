StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. 1,870,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,141,548. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

