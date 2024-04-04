Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.46, but opened at $44.91. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 95,888 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 251,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 955,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 23.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

