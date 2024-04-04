Round Dollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.64 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on exchanges. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

