The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on GS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

GS stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $414.61. 678,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after acquiring an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,693,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,897,000 after buying an additional 274,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

