Evercore ISI Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $88.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 619,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,049. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

