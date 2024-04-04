Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $3.50

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 2,039,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,406,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 616.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 123,419 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 436,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,389,000 after buying an additional 67,977 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

