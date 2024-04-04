Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 23,082,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,582,125. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.88. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

