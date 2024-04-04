Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 247,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,677. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,810,000 after buying an additional 126,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,985,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after acquiring an additional 394,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

