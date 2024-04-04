Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $72.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 798,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,270. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 140,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 146,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

