WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,692. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

