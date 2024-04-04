WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,538 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.02. 2,653,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,594. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

