Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $295.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,716. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.93.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.