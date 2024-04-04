Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

MAR stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,459. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.22. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $256.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

