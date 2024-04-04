Howland Capital Management LLC Has $912,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $168.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.56. The stock has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.