Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $10,210,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 367,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.20.

APH stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $117.13. 1,152,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,426. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

