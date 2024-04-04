Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.72. 4,831,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,637,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.