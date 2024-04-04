Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,011 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,940 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Tapestry Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:TPR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,550. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

