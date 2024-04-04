Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQD traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $107.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,721,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,720,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.26. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

