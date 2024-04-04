Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.