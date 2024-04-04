Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 52.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 1,562,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,563,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

