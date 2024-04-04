Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,528 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IGE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 281,980 shares. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The company has a market cap of $658.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

