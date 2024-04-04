Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Buys £5,775,000 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £5,775,000 ($7,249,560.63).
Breedon Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:BREE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 388 ($4.87). 1,325,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,136. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,254.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Breedon Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302.90 ($3.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 408 ($5.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 374.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 352.35.
Breedon Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,516.13%.
Breedon Group Company Profile
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
