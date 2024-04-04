Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 126,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 68,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $36.07. 302,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,653. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Gentex

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.