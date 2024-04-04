Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after acquiring an additional 307,183 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.66. 192,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

