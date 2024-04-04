WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys Shares of 3,008 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,763,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 710,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.28. The stock had a trading volume of 145,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TREX

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.