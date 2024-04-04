10,900 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. 6,650,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,944. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

