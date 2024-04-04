Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 256,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 420,010 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 416,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 102,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.09. 746,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

