Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 126 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.08. 332,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,981. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.97. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,146,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,377,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,838 shares of company stock valued at $47,233,745. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.